‘Christmas by Chance’ Star Stuns In White Bodysuit Photos, “Better Than Farrah Fawcett Poster!”

The protagonist of the new Lifetime holiday movie Christmas by Chance is struggling gift shop owner Chance Hazelton. As the Christmas shopping season comes near, successful entrepreneur William Richard (Jacob Blair) hires Chance to help him organize the perfect proposal for his high society girlfriend Leyla (Celeste Desjardins). While the prospect of William and Leyla getting married wanes, sparks fly between William and Chance. Watch sweet trailer below.

Chance is portrayed by Winny Clarke. When not on a TV or movie set, the gorgeous and talented actress sometimes models as seen in the stunning white bodysuit photos above and below. One fan replied: “Better than the Farrah Fawcett Famous Red bathing suit poster!!!!!!”

She captioned the photo above: “Last I remember I was crossing the street. I tripped. Then I fell into a body suit and landed on a swing. The hat’s a complete mystery!”

Winny gets a lot of use out of that white bodysuit. Check out the hilarious video below. She’s promoting her hot yoga class! She tells her fans that not coming to her class is “just being selfish.”

Christmas by Chance premieres on Lifetime on Thursday, December 16 at 8 pm.