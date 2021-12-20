‘Candy Cane Candidate’ Star Stuns In Bikini Pics, “Gimme What I Want… Or Swipe”

The protagonist of the new Lifetime holiday movie Candy Cane Candidate is natural-born leader Julia (Jacky Lai). After losing her bid for city council, Julia returns home to rural North Falls “to nurse her wounds and celebrate Christmas.”

Right when she thought she could let her guard down, she runs into her old high school rival, Parker (Jake Epstein). He beat her in a race for senior class president, and is now running for Mayor. Julia admits he still gets under her skin so she throws her hat into the ring. They face-off against each other… and then fall in love with each other.

Jacky Lai, 32, is best known for her roles on V-Wars (Kaylee Vo), Shadowhunters (Aline), and in TV movies including The Simone Biles Story: Courage to Soar (Olympic gold medalist gymnast Kyla Ross), and Like Cats & Dogs (Rose), among others.

When not on a set, Jacky enjoys the great outdoors and sometimes in a string bikini as seen in the stunning photos above and below. She captioned the series below: “gimme what i want... or swipe.”

Candy Cane Candidate premieres on Lifetime on Monday, December 20 at 8 pm.