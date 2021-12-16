Camilla Luddington Stuns In Platinum Blonde Hair, Bold Red Lips, “Power Move!”

In the Grey’s Anatomy episode “It Came Upon a Midnight Clear,” the doctors of Grey Sloan Memorial celebrate the holidays. While Hamilton (Peter Gallagher) and Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) prepare for a milestone on their project, Link (Chris Carmack) wants to spend the holiday with Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) and Scout as a family.

When not playing Dr. Jo Wilson on Grey’s Anatomy, actress Camilla Luddington occasionally gets glammed up as seen in the stunning photo above. She said it was the result of last minute styling for InStyle magazine. As one fan replied: “THE HAIR AND RED LIP IS A POWER MOVE!”

Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursdays at 9 pm on ABC, right after Station 19 at 8 pm.