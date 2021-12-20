Brie Larson Flies Like a Bird In Silk Pajamas, “Irresistible Femininity”

When not playing Captain Marvel in The Marvels, Oscar Award winning actress Brie Larson (Room) often models. When the superhero actress shared the photo below, of her in a pair of pajamas and leaping in mid-air, she captioned it: “Can you tell I watched The Notebook before taking this? Cue *If you’re a bird, I’m a bird*”

The pajama set she’s wearing is by design house Rodarte, who describes the silk-satin set as: “irresistible femininity is expressed by the intricate floral pattern illustrating these green and white trousers. They’re crafted in the USA from silk satin twill with an elasticated waist and side pockets, then accented by black piping at the cuffs.”

Brie looks great in all designer pajamas! The green leaf set above is by Katie Kime.