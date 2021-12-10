Brie Larson Drops ‘Marvels’ Crumbs with Fiery Orange Necklace, Release Date

When not filming the Captain Marvel sequel The Marvels, Oscar winner Brie Larson (Room) is promoting the highly anticipated film. When she shared the photo below, featuring a necklace with a fiery orange pendant designed with an inverted star and a lightening bolt, she captioned it: “2-17-2023.” That is, presumably, the release date of The Marvels.

The symbols on the necklace pendant represent the three characters starring in the sequel: Captain Marvel (Brie), Spectrum (Teyonah Parris), and Ms. Marvel (newcomer Iman Vellani). One fan replied: “Finally, some marvels crumbs” with two crying emojis. Other fans are chiming in with excitement: “Cannot wait!” and “Let’s go Captain Marvel!”

Captain Marvel fans are also excited to see Brie flaunting her superhero physique out of costume. See photos above and below.

Before the release of The Marvels in 2023, fans hope to see Brie in Lessons in Chemistry, in which Brie plays an aspiring scientist in the 1950s, who is forced to put her career on hold when she becomes pregnant.