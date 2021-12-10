Bridget Moynahan Stuns In Backless Jumpsuit at ‘And Just Like That’ Premiere, “So Gorgeous!”

When not playing the super serious and smart ADA and big sister Erin Reagan on Blue Bloods, the gorgeous and talented actress Bridget Moynahan is promoting her smaller roles on other shows. For the Sex and the City sequel, And Just Like That, Bridget reprised her role as Natasha, Mr. Big’s ex-wife with Sarah Jessica Parker and Chris Noth.

For the series premiere, Bridget wore a stunning backless halter-neck jumpsuit lined with pearls. She captioned the photos above: “And just like that… one night with the glam squad and life felt back to normal. Best night ever!” More than one fan replied “You look amazing!” and others wrote: “So gorgeous!”

That’s Bridget and SJP in the Season 3 episode “Running with Scissors” below. And a sneak peek at And Just Like That…

Blue Bloods airs Fridays at 10 pm on CBS, right after Magnum PI at 9 pm and S.W.A.T. at 8 pm.