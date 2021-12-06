Bella Thorne Stuns In Black Bridesmaid Dress at Mom’s Wedding, “Gorgeous!”

When not on stage or on a movie set, actress Bella Thorne (Scream: The TV Series) spends time with family. When she shared the stunning photos below from her mother Tamara’s wedding, Bella captioned the series: “My mom got married to a wonderful man, congrats you two crazy love sick teenagers!!!” More than one fan replied: “Amazing!”

Bella’s mom stunned in a plunging, curve-hugging white wedding gown while her bridesmaids (including her daughter Bella), wore matching plunging black dresses. Be sure to swipe to see the gorgeous photos.

Above are photos from Bella’s bridal party. She’s engaged to Italian singer/actor Ben Mascolo, her co-star in the movie Time Is Up. See trailer below.