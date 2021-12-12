‘Baywatch’ Star Brooke Burns Stuns In Red Wine Dress on Celeb Wheel of Fortune

On Season 2 of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, host Pat Sajak and Vanna White welcome three new celebrities to the Wheel: Grey’s Anatomy star James Pickens, Jr., former Baywatch star Brooke Burns (she played lifeguard Jessie Owens — photo below), and two-time Olympic figure skater and television commentator Johnny Weir.

Brooke, who looks stunning in a red wine colored ruffle dress on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, is playing for the charity Just Keep Livin Foundation.

Pictured: Brooke Burns on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, (ABC/Eric McCandless)

When not raising money for a good cause, Brooke is liking on the set of The Gourmet Detective, the Hallmark Channel series in which she plays SFPD detective Maggie who works with gourmet detective Henry (Dylan Neal) to solve murders somehow related to cooking.

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune airs Sundays at 8 pm on ABC.