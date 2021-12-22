Barbara Hershey, 73, Stuns In Twisted Satin Dress, Sheer Gloves, Gorgeous Grey Hair

Actress/singer Bette Midler is being celebrated at the 44th Annual Kennedy Center Honors in Washington, D.C. with opera singer Justino Diaz, Saturday Night Live creator Lorne Michaels, singer/songwriter Joni Mitchell, and Motown founder Berry Gordy.

Several celebrities will walk the famous stage to share their love for the honorees. That includes actress Barbara Hershey, Bette’s co-star in the popular movie Beaches, which featured that famous song, “The Wind Beneath My Wings.”

Above: Barbara Hershey at THE 44th ANNUAL KENNEDY CENTER HONORS, Scott Suchman/CBS

For the televised event, Ms. Hershey turns heads in a gorgeous wine-colored satin dress with twisted straps and detail, with a pair of long sheer black gloves… and a beautiful grey shoulder-length bob.

Barbara Hershey is also known for her roles in films including The Last Temptation of Christ, The Portrait of a Lady, The Right Stuff, The Natural, Hannah and Her Sisters, Hoosiers, and Black Swan, among many others.

She most recently starred in The Manor, a supernatural horror film about a 70-year-old woman, a former professional dancer, who is moved into a nursing home after being diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. See trailer below.

The 44th Annual Kennedy Center Honors ceremony will air on CBS on Wednesday, December 22 at 9 pm.