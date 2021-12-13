‘All American’ Star Greta Onieogou Stuns In Curve-Hugging Velvet Dress, “Love This Fit!”

On the All American episode ‘Prom Night,’ while the gang appears to be ready to celebrate prom together, a number of serious issues persist for each high schooler. While Spencer (Daniel Ezra) finds himself fixing a mistake made by his teammates, Olivia (Samantha Logan) struggles with how to connect with her sponsee, and making her take her sobriety seriously. Watch dramatic sneak peek video below.

And while Coop (Bre-Z) bails on prom prep with Patience (Chelsea Tavares) to help Amina (Ella Simone Tabu) once again, Asher (Cody Christian) ends up spending his prom night a little different than expected, and Layla (Greta Onieogou) gets some sound advice from Jordan (Michael Evans Behling).

When actresses Greta Onieogou isn’t filming All American, she occasionally gets dressed up as seen in the stunning black velvet red rose ruched dress above. As one fan replied: “Love this fit!“

Swipe to see Greta with celebrity stylist/fashion designer Rachel Zoe and her All American co-star Samantha Logan, who also looks great in a great pajama-esque pant suit.

For another dinner with Rachel Zoe, Greta rocked a green cowneck sweater with a super tiny black leather mini skirt!

All American airs Mondays at 8 pm on CW.