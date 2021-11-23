Will Smith Admits His Short Shorts Might Be Distracting, But Jada’s Bikini? “I Feel Ya”

“Don’t let the length of my shorts distract you from the the depth of my thoughts,” says superstar Will Smith in full King Richard regalia. And while he may not be Wittgenstein, Richard Williams — the King portrayed — sure sports a philosophical bent in the movie. And the shorts, of course, are sport and era appropriate. The movie account commented back “The perfect balance, short shorts and deep wisdom.”

So you see how all-time great Venus Williams and her G.O.A.T. sister Serena Williams got their enviable perspectives, not to mention their much imitated, yet still unique, fashion sense! From the King!

Now before you think that Will Smith — as good as this is — wins the 2021 LEGS contest in his family, you’ve to check in on the rest of the crew! Distracting as the King’s shorts may be, could be that Jada Pinkett Smith’s welcome to 2021 is a bit more distracting. Or centering. Or, well, mesmerizing, inspiring? Yes, those things. As one commenter responds: “I feel ya.”

Here’s a comment on the next video that you might need when choosing your holiday entertainment fare. “Movie had me in tears!! Happy, sad, excitement, proud tears! This movie is so beautiful, pure, and inspirational.”