Who Plays Alex Casillas In ‘Gingerbread Miracle’ Hallmark Movie? Is He Mexican?

The male protagonist of the new Hallmark Channel holiday movie Gingerbread Miracle is Alejandro “Alex” Casillas (Jon-Michael Ecker). While he and his gorgeous high school friend (Merritt Patterson) try to sell his uncle’s Mexican bakery business, which is famous for its “magical” gingerbread cookies which are said to grant wishes! See trailer below.

Actor Jon-Michael Ecker is known for his role son Chicago Fire (Fire Lt. Greg Grainger when Herrmann went on vacation; he briefly dated Sylvie Brett — video below!), Firefly Lane (Max), Queen of the South (El Guero), Narcos (The Lion), and Gossip Girl: Acapulco (Nico de la Vega), among others.

Jon-Michael‘s mother is American and his father is Brazilian. Fun fact: Jon-Michael’s father is actor Guy Ecker (Daniel Villanueva in the telenovela Eva Luna) who has been named by People magazine as one of Latin America’s most beautiful people three times!

Gingerbread Miracle premieres on Hallmark Channel on Friday, November 5 at 8 pm.