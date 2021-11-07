Who Is Undercover Agent Laura Song on NCIS: Los Angeles?

In the NCIS: Los Angeles episode “Divided We Fall,” when an NCIS mission to protect compromised undercover agent Laura Song goes completely sideways, the agents are individually interrogated to find out what really happened. For the past 20 years, Laura Song has been providing the Office of Naval Intelligence with crucial intel on the capabilities of China’s navy. So if/when she’s caught, they will want her dead. Watch the sneak peek video below.

Laura Song is portrayed by actress Sandrine Holt. She’s known for her roles on Homeland (Simone Martin — video below), MacGyver (Patricia Thornton), House of Cards (Gillian Cole), Hostages (Sandrine), The L Word (Catherine Rothberg), and 24 (Evelyn Martin), among others. Get ready to see more of Sandrine: she’s currently filming the TV series American Gigolo with Jon Bernthal, Wayne Brady, and Rosie O’Donnell, who plays Detective Sunday!

NCIS: Los Angeles airs Sundays at 10 pm on CBS.