Who Is Pro Football Quarterback Nichols on SWAT? A Real NFL Player?

In the S.W.A.T. episode ‘West Coast Offense,’ while Hicks gest a lead on a Jane Doe cold case he worked 20 years ago, the team responds to a home invasion call. When Hondo (Shemar Moore) shows up at the fancy home, he uncovers a murderous plot against the famous pro football quarterback, Nichols.

The football player is portrayed by the muscular 6’2″ actor Quincy Chad.

Quincy is known for his roles on Power (Zigg), Orange Is the New Black (Leon McDonald — watch video below), Netflix’s The Get Down (Caesar Leader), FX’s Snowfall (Big Deon), and Tell Me a Story (Detective Grant), among others.

The Wesleyan University grad was captain for the school’s football team but an injury derailed his plans for entering the National Football League (NFL).

Quincy has also played a boxer…

