Who Is McGee’s Mother-in-Law, Delilah’s 70-Year-Old Mom Judy on ‘NCIS’?

On the NCIS episode “Docked,” NCIS investigates the death of a man on a cruise ship whose body is discovered in the ship’s sauna by none other than McGee’s (Sean Murray) mother-in-law, Delilah’s mother Judy, who is portrayed by veteran actress Patricia Richardson.

Patricia Richardson, 70, is best known for roles on Home Improvement (wife Jill Taylor) with Tim Allen, Strong Medicine (Dr. Andy Campbell — see below), and in films including Ulee’s Gold (Connie) with the late Peter Fonda and Jessica Biel.

Check out Patricia “Doin’ the Twist” with Scott Bakula (NCIS: New Orleans) when he starred in Quantum Leap and guest star Chubby Checker!

NCIS airs Mondays at 10 pm on CBS.