Who Is Juliette Higgins’ MI-6 Boss Eve on ‘Magnum PI’?

On the Magnum, PI episode “Devil on the Doorstep,” while TC (Stephen Hill) grows suspicious of Rick’s (Zachary Knighton) old friend Robbie (Devon Sawa) who comes to the island, and Magnum (Jay Hernandez) is hired by a journalist to track down his anonymous source after they suddenly go dark, Juliette Higgins (Perdita Weeks) receives a new assignment from MI-6 boss Eve.

Eve is portrayed by actress Marsha Thomason. The English actress is best known for her roles on White Collar (FBI Agent Diana Berrigan), Lost (Naomi Dorrit), Las Vegas (Nessa Holt), NCIS: Los Angeles (Nicole Dechamps), and in films including The Haunted Mansion (Sara Evers), among others. See White Collar reunion below!

Below is a photo of Marsha from the set of Las Vegas… with guest stars Jon Bon Jovi and John Elway.

Magnum PI airs Fridays at 9 pm on CBS, right after S.W.A.T. at 8 pm and right before Blue Bloods starring the original Magnum (Tom Selleck) at 10 pm.