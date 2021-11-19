Who Is Angela Reddick, 5’11” Stunner on ‘Blue Bloods’? Hint: Baywatch

On the Blue Bloods episode ‘USA Today,’ while Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) and Baez (Marisa Ramirez) try to track down find the culprit who assaulted a shop owner, and Erin (Bridget Moynahan) says she’s not going to run for the D.A.’s job, Gormley (Robert Clohessy), Garrett (Gregory Jbara) and Baker (Abigail Hawk) are threatened when Frank (Tom Selleck) welcomes a new staff member to their “dream team.” The character of Angela Reddick is portrayed by Ilfenesh Hadera.

The gorgeous and talented, 5’11” Harlem, New York native Ilfenesh Hadera is known for her roles on Godfather of Harlem (Mayme Johnson), She’s Gotta Have It (Opal Gilstrap), Deception (Kay Daniels), Billions (Deb Kawi), Chicago Fire (Serena), and in films including Baywatch with Dwayne Johnson (Stephanie Holden) and Spike Lee’s Chi-Raq (Ms. McCloud), among others.

As seen in the stunning photos above and above, Ilfenesh is still in Baywatch bikini shape!

