Who Is Conspiracy Theory Cable News Show Host Tripp on ‘S.W.A.T.’?

In the S.W.A.T. episode “Crisis Actor,” while Chris (Lina Esco) supports Street (Alex Russell) as he prepares for his mother’s funeral, armed gunmen storm the set of a controversial cable news show that promotes conspiracy theories. The team races to prevent a hostage situation from escalating on live TV. The character Tripp is portrayed by 6’4″ actor Teddy Sears.

Teddy is known for his roles on American Crime Story: Impeachment (Jim Fisher), Chicago Fire (Kyle Sheffield — photo below), The Flash (Jay Garrick aka Zoom — photo below), Masters of Sex (Dr. Austin Langham), American Horror Story (Patrick), and Raising the Bar (Richard Patrick Woolsley), among others.

S.W.A.T. airs Fridays at 8 pm on CBS, right before Magnum PI at 9 pm and Blue Bloods starring Tom Selleck at 10 pm.