Where Was ‘A Holiday In Harlem’ Hallmark Movie Filmed? Hint: Not In New York

In the Hallmark Channel ‘Countdown to Christmas’ movie A Holiday in Harlem, business executive named Jazmin Carter (Olivia Washington, the daughter of Oscar winner Denzel Washington) returns to her childhood neighborhood of Harlem in New York City for the holidays. While getting involved in the planning of her grandmother’s holiday jamboree, she falls for local hardware store owner Caleb (Will Adams).

Christmas Movies Aficionado Christa Mariner reports that A Holiday in Harlem was not filmed in New York but in the “beautiful, historic 1871 brownstone on Capitol Avenue in Hartford, Connecticut” which was formerly owned the lawyer of Samuel Clemens (Mark Twain).

A Holiday in Harlem premieres on Hallmark Channel on Sunday, November 14 at 8 pm.