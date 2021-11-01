Vanessa Williams Stuns In Plunging Corset Dress, “VavaVoom!”

When not on stage or on a TV set, the gorgeous and talented actress Vanessa Williams is promoting her latest project. When she announced that she’s going to be a judge on the upcoming TV singing competition Queen of the Universe, the former Miss USA turned heads in the stunning plunging Jenny Packham corset dress below. As one fan replied: “VavaVoom!”

Queen of the Universe, which is directed by the producers of RuPaul’s Drag Race and brings together drag queens from all around the world “to compete for global domination,” will premiere on Paramount Plus on December 2! Graham Norton hosts. Vanessa’s co-judges are: Leona Lewis, Michelle Visage, and Trixie Mattel.

Fun fact: Vanessa recently reunited with her ex-husband, NBA champion Rick Fox (LA Lakers) on the series Twenties. Check out the clip below.