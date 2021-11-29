Vanessa Hudgens Rocking Out at Karaoke Bar Is “Iconic” Says Alexandra Shipp, “It’ll Leak”

In the Netflix video below, actresses Vanessa Hudgens and Alexandra Shipp play a game of “Best Friends Challenge.” The two stars, who both got to work together on tick, tick… BOOM!, answer questions including “Who’s more likely to show up late on set?” Vanessa explains that they like to show up together; Alexandra chimes in: “yeah, we roll deep.”

They also talk about their shared dislike of math, their favorite coffee order (a honey cardamom latte with oat milk), and agree that Vanessa likes to use emojis more than Alexandra. Note: honey of course is sweet; cardamom is a spice close relative to ginger and turmeric.

Vanessa says her favorite go-to karaoke song is Des’ree “Gotta Be,” but Alexandra reminds her BFF of the time she sang Evanescence in Oklahoma and the whole crowd sang the guy part. Alexandra says it was “so iconic” and Vanessa was “just rocking out.” Alexandra adds “I have the best video of her singing Evanescence” and says “one day it’ll leak.” Vanessa smiles and says, “Yeah, okay, cool. Love that for us.”

P.S. The Evanescence song they’re referring to is Bring Me To Life. See video below.