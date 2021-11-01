Tichina Arnold Stuns In Sexy Lace-Up Corset Jumpsuit, “Sickest Most Gorg Bod”

On The Neighborhood episode ‘Welcome to the Haunting,’ while Calvin (Cedric the Entertainer) tries to determine what’s behind the sudden strange occurrences at the Butlers’ house right before Halloween, Gemma (Beth Behrs) and Tina (Tichina Arnold) question if their days of sexy costumes should be over. Thank goddess they put the question to test!

Photos above and below: Beth Behrs and Tishina Arnold on The Neighborhood (Monty Brinton/CBS)

When Beth Behrs filmed the BTS video below of the two ladies in their sexy costumes, she sang “look at this stuff, isn’t it neat?” Tishina chimed in, “Look at my fat, look at my meat,” which had Beth cracking up. Beth wrote: “TV MOMS CAN STILL DO SEXY HALLOWEEN!” and pointed out that Tichina “has the sickest most gorg bod of anyone I KNOW.”

In real life, Beth dressed up as a cowgirl for Halloween with her husband and cute dog.

The Neighborhood airs Mondays at 8 pm on CBS.