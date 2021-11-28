Entertainment, Celebrity, TV, Culture

Tia Mowry Wows In Satin Blazer, Skinny Jeans and Stilettos, “A French Attitude”

by in Culture, Hallmark Movies Lifetime Movies | November 28, 2021

Tia Mowry Smokey

Smokey, Mark and Tia in Miracle in Motown City (Lifetime)

The protagonist of the new Lifetime movie Miracle in Motor City is Amber Dupont (Tia Mowry-Hardrict). She gets herself into a jam when she promises to deliver Motown legend Smokey Robinson to her church’s annual Christmas show. She turns to her ex-boyfriend Eddie (Mark Taylor) for help. See trailer below.

A couple of days before the premiere of Miracle in Motor City, Tia struck a pose in a gorgeous green double-breasted satin blazer by Alice + Olivia with a a pair of dark skinny jeans by L’Agence, the label that uses the tagline “California lifestyle, with a French attitude.

Of course, Tia looks gorgeous in everything including the stunning black leather jumper below!

Miracle in Motor City premieres on Lifetime on Sunday, November 28 at 8 pm.

