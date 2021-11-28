Tia Mowry Wows In Satin Blazer, Skinny Jeans and Stilettos, “A French Attitude”

The protagonist of the new Lifetime movie Miracle in Motor City is Amber Dupont (Tia Mowry-Hardrict). She gets herself into a jam when she promises to deliver Motown legend Smokey Robinson to her church’s annual Christmas show. She turns to her ex-boyfriend Eddie (Mark Taylor) for help. See trailer below.

A couple of days before the premiere of Miracle in Motor City, Tia struck a pose in a gorgeous green double-breasted satin blazer by Alice + Olivia with a a pair of dark skinny jeans by L’Agence, the label that uses the tagline “California lifestyle, with a French attitude.“

Of course, Tia looks gorgeous in everything including the stunning black leather jumper below!

Miracle in Motor City premieres on Lifetime on Sunday, November 28 at 8 pm.