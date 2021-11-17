The Rock Smashes ‘Final 100 Reps’ To Reveal What “Separates Men From Boys”

Dwayne The Rock Johnson may get a lot of attention when he posts his “cheat meals” (see one below) — usually a sugar-heavy calorie smash that the man has earned all week at the gym. But earning those cheats is where The Rock’s heart really lives, and he’s got to smash his body before he starts smashing the calories.

As he reveals here, he “smashed leg training” in this work out, where the “final 100 reps” are “brutal, but extremely productive. The Rock tells all aspirants to “put yourself through hell when you train, but especially on leg day.” Like this:

Why especially on leg day? Well despite owning biceps that look like sequoias, The Rock reveals that “Legs separate the men from the boys.” Seventeen million views later, there are a lot more people with clear instructions on how to transition to manhood then. Leg smashing. Oh and the calorie smash? Once you’ve earned it, eat it. Maybe some Coconut Pineapple Pancakes to start?

And when a man whose torso and arms look like this tells you it’s a focus on the legs you need, iti seems like he has thought things through.