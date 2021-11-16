‘The Flash’ Star Kat McNamara Stuns In Tiny Tuxedo Dress and Red Hair — “Shadowhunters Feels”

On the Season 8 premiere of The Flash, ‘Armageddon, Part 1,’ when a powerful alien threat arrives on Earth under mysterious circumstances, Barry (Grant Gustin), Iris (Candice Patton) and the rest of Team Flash are pushed to their limits in a desperate battle to save the world. Brace yourself: Mia Smoak aka Green Arrow (Katherine McNamara) is back!

When not filming The Flash, Katherine McNamara is turning heads on the red carpet. When she showed up at the Belfast premiere, the gorgeous and talented actress flashed her long legs in a tiny tuxedo mini dress and with red hair.

Her fans are going wild for the look and claim she’s giving “Shadowhunters Feels.” When Katherine played Clary Fray in the series Shadowhunters, she had red hair! See video below.

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8 pm on CW, right before Riverdale at 9 pm.