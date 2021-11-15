Tessa Thompson Stuns In Amazing Bodysuit and Boots, Rita Ora Reacts

When not on a Hollywood movie set, the gorgeous and talented actress Tessa Thompson often models. When she shared the stunning photos below, in which she poses in a black bodysuit and knee-high boots, she was showering with compliments by her fans and famous friends. More than one commented “amazing” and “Wow.”

Actress Thandiwe Newton replied: “Absolutely stunning” and singer/actress Rita Ora replied: “Gorg.”

Note: Rita is also modeling and is represented by the Kate Moss Agency. Check out her black bodysuit photos below.

Get ready to see more of Tessa: she’s promoting her new film Passing with Ruth Negga (trailer below), and will appear next on the big screen Creed III with Michael B. Jordan, and Thor: Love and Thunder with Chris Pratt, Natalie Portman and Matt Damon, among others.