Teri Hatcher Stuns In Sexy Sheer Top, Slaying the Power Suit Game

The gorgeous and talented actress Teri Hatcher is known for her TV roles on Desperate Houses, Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, Seinfeld, and in films including Tomorrow Never Dies with Pierce Brosnan as James Bond, among many others. Now the 56-year-old star is reuniting with her Desperate Housewives co-star James Denton (Sam on Good Witch) for the holiday Hallmark Channel movie A Kiss Before Christmas. See trailer below.

While promoting A Kiss Before Christmas, Teri is turning heads in a number of power suits including the one above with a sheer black collared top. As one fan replied “I am loving your suit era!” while another replied “you’re truly SLAYING the suit game!”

P.S. The baby blue power suit below is by BCBG MAX AZRIA.

Teri is also rocking a number of jumpsuits while promoting Funny Women of a Certain Age, a Showtime special that features female stand-up comedians, and yes, Teri is making her debut on November 24.

A Kiss Before Christmas premieres on Hallmark Channel on Sunday, November 21 at 8 pm.