Tatyana Ali Is ‘Picture Perfect’ In Lifetime Holiday Movie, “Beautiful!”

The protagonist of the new Lifetime holiday movie A Picture Perfect Holiday is Gaby Jones. The gorgeous and talented fashion photographer goes on a winter retreat with the intent of landing an editorial position as staff photographer.

When Gaby arrives at her rental, she learns the house has been double-booked. The good news is, the other renter is handsome wildlife photographer Sean (Henderson Wade), who is into Christmas, and yes, sparks fly. Watch trailer below. More than one fan replied: “Beautiful!”

Gaby is portrayed by Tatyana Ali who is best known for her role as little sister Ashley Banks on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air with Will Smith. The 42-year-old actress is now married and the mother of two children.

Gaby/Tatyana worked with celebrity hair stylist Josh on the set. Check out the MUA BTS video below.

A Picture Perfect Holiday premieres on Lifetime on Saturday, November 13 at 8 pm.