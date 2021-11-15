Sylvester Stallone’s Sexy Daughters Party with Danny DeVito Cut-Out, “Looks So Real!”

While Hollywood mega movie star Sylvester Stallone (Rambo, Rocky) films The Expendables 4 with Megan Fox and Jason Statham, his sexy daughters Sistine Stallone, 23, and Sophia Stallone, 25, are having fun at home.

For Halloween, Sophie dressed up as a sexy knife-wielding Chunky and Sistine rocked a sexy Incredibles mom superhero suit with stiletto above-the-knee boots. Check out the party photos below. As one fan replied: “Why does that cut-out look so real?!” Be sure to swipe!

We expect to see more of Sistine Stallone on the big screen. She most recently played the character Heather in the thriller Midnight in the Switchgrass with Bruce Willis and Megan Fox.

Sistine and Sophia co-host the podcast Unwaxed!