Sydney Sweeney Flaunts Snatched Waist In Double-Belted Dress, “Obsessed!”

Actress Sydney Sweeney is known for her roles on popular series including The White Lotus, Sharp Objects, The Handmaid’s Tale, and on the HBO teen drama series Euphoria with Zendaya (Sydney plays Cassie Howard). When not on a set, the gorgeous and talented 24-year-old stunner is turning heads while promoting the highly anticipated Season 2 of Euphoria.

While promoting Euphoria, Sydney flaunted her snatched waist in a double-belted, twisted utility jacket with matching asymmetrical skirt by fashion house ROKH, as seen above.

The ensemble, from ROKH’s Spring/Summer 2022 collection, features the designer’s signature multi button detail. Sometimes it’s worn with three belts, as seen above.

Zendaya shared the “happy 2 year anniversary” Euphoria video above with the caption, “See you soon!”