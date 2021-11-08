Supermodel Jourdan Dunn Stuns In Dewy Sexy Makeup, “I Need a Marvel Film”

British supermodel Jourdan Dunn knows how to strike a pose on the runway. But when the 6-foot-tall former Victoria’s Secret Angel sat down for a session with celebrity makeup artist Maria Asadi, Jourdan didn’t have to stand up, walk, or even face the camera to exude her beauty. Note: She’s wearing a Conner Ives “reconstituted” Harley Davidson bandana halter top.

When Maria shared the profile photos of Jourdan, above, she captioned them: “The profile though @jourdandunn Golden Bronzed dewy makeup with a twist of 90s sexy.” Note: Jourdan is wearing Sweed Lashes. Swipe to see the additional head-on photos. You won’t regret it.

Jourdan captioned the stunning black catsuit photos above: “BIG PURRR.”

Get ready to see more of Jourdan: the 30-year-old stunner who’s engaged to British rapper Dion Hamilton (see photo below) says she’s leaving the fashion industry and pursuing an acting career.

She told Harper’s Bazaar: “I have visions of me on stage.” She added: “Also, I need to be in a Marvel film so my son can think I’m the coolest mum ever.”