Serena Williams Stuns In Hip-High Dress with Fringe and Fishnets, “Absolutely Beautiful!”

When not on a tennis court, super champion tennis star Serena Williams spends time with her family including her husband, Silicon Valley star Alexis Ohanian. When the power couple attended the Robin Hood gala in New York City, Alex put on a suit and tie and Serena slayed in a curve-hugging dress with a high-high slit. She topped off the look with a pair of sexy fishnets and sneakers! See photos below.

Serena reported that it was “so fun to be his date.” And she was so happy that Alex co-chaired “such an inspiring night. As one fan replied: “Absolutely beautiful!”

Tennis fans hope to see more of Serena soon. The almost 40-year-old champion is just one short of Margaret Court‘s record of 24 Grand Slam titles. The big question now is will she compete at the 2022 Australian Open.