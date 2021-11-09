Salma Hayek Goes From Politician’s Suit To Perfect Swimsuit, “So Beautiful”

Actress, producer and all-around superstar Salma Hayek knows she looks serious as she waves to the Ellen audience. But she wants people to know that even though she “may look like a politician” she’s really just saying hi. Hey, it’s not just the suit but the wave — that wave that pols do as they greet crowds on the stump — as Salma knows. Because Salma has been around and seen it all and she knows and knows and knows.

But there are objections! Because some fans are disappointed that the great Salma Hayek is “just saying hi.” Because for some, the Eternals star would definitely get their vote. Writes one fan: “you could be the president of my country, for sure!” Others write “so beautiful” and “so perfect.”

(Check out The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed, BTW.)

Salma may be suited up and waving like a politician. But at 55, she still knows how to get suited up just for the ocean waves too!