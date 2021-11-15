Rita Ora Stuns In Black Feather Corset, Dramatic Long Eyelashes, “Gorgeous!”

When not in the studio or on a Hollywood movie set, the gorgeous and talented singer/actress Rita Ora is turning heads on the red carpet. While in Budapest, Hungary for the MTV EMA Awards, Rita rocked a sheer black feather corset with a super long train. Check out the photos below. Be sure to swipe to see Rita stop and take selfies with her adoring fans.

Rita’s fans are loving those long eyelashes, too. More than one fan replied: “Absolutely stunning.”

Get ready to see more of Rita. You can watch her in the film Twist (a modern take on Oliver Twist) with Michael Caine and Lena Headey.