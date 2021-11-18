Rita Ora Rocks Hot Pink Mini Dress with Tight Leather Pants and Stilettos, “Gorgeous!”

When not on stage or on a movie set, the gorgeous and talented singer/actress Rita Ora is modeling. (She’s represented by the famous Kate Moss Agency in London.) In the photos below (be sure to swipe!), Rita wears a strapless sweetheart neckline hot pink mini dress with a long train (by design label Lanvin) and with a pair of black leather pants and a stunning a pair of black and white speckled high heels. She captioned the series: “Lady in pink.”

Rita’s fans are going wild for the fashion-forward ensemble. One replied: “Absolutely beautiful” and more than one replied: “Gorgeous.”

Rita rocked a gorgeous bustier top with a long train earlier this week at the MTV EMA Awards show in Budapest! And check out the train/cape ensemble below. It was custom-made for her Paris performance.