Pregnant Christina Ricci Stuns In Black Ruffle Mini Dress, Punk Liquid Eyeliner

Actress Christina Ricci (The Addams Family, Monster, Pecker) is turning heads on the red carpet as she promote her latest project, the creepy series Yellowjackets with Juliette Lewis. At the Vulture Festival, the petite (5’1″) and pregnant (her second!) movie star wore a Vivetta black ruffle mini dress with white slouchy boots.

While Christina’s fans say they look the chic ensemble, they are also noting her gorgeous makeup. Be sure to swipe the photos!

Christine’s makeup artist Lottie reports that she’s wearing: Melt’s “grey gel liner in 125 years” and Lady Gaga’s Haus Labs liquid eye-lie-ner in Punk, among other products.

Yellowjackets premieres Sunday, November 14 at 10 pm on Showtime. Watch trailer below.