OMG Brie Larson Sings Taylor Swift Alone In Bed, “Voice of An Angel!”, “Brie’s Version”

Sometimes there are no words, but then again with Taylor Swift there are words — ripe words to fit every occasion. And my goodness does superstar superhero Brie Larson deliver a major heart swoon solo moment when she matches her angelic voice and sweet guitar strumming to Swift’s serene and sorrowful lyrics. OMG! A match made in heaven, or in Brie’s bed, where this very generous, sonorous concert takes place. All the world’s a stage!

“Voice of an angel!” writes one fan, and we took out a few of the exclamation points. “Brie being a Swifty is my favorite thing ever” writes another fan. And that OMG we mentioned earlier, well it’s all over the place here, with a typical elation expressed this way: “OMG BRIE X TAYLOR SGSHAHAAHA MY WORLDS COLLIDING.”

And another creative soul mashes up the performers and titles, coming up with “Brie’s Version.” Well you can bet it’ll be some people favorite of all. And she won’t have to re-record it because some record company sold the material out from under her.

Something about Brie’s flow makes it seem unlikely anything bad could happen to her. When you can find this much peace in the grass and wildflowers and you’re a superhero, what could go wrong?