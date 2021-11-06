Olivia Wilde Stuns In Tiny Black Bra and Corset, “Hot Damn Is Right”

Even when not on a movie set, actress/director Olivia Wilde (Booksmart, Tron: Legacy, House) is often in front of a camera. When she shared the stunning photo below, of her posing in a black Gucci mesh bra and corset, she captioned it: “oh what a niiiight.”

When her makeup artist Melanie shared the close-up photos below, she captioned the pics: “Hot damn is right.”

When hairstylist Mara shared the photos below, she captioned it: “I almost have no words. Except I DOOOO because it’s too good to be speechless. I simply call this sex(y) hair.” Mara goes on to tell Olivia is “you are as vibrant & freakin HOT on the inside as on the out.”

Get ready to see more of Olivia: she will appear next on the big screen in her movie Don’t Worry, Darling with Florence Pugh and Harry Styles. She plays the character Mary and directs! See stunning trailer below.