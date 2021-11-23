Olivia Rodrigo Stuns In Curve-Hugging Dress, Gets 7 Grammy Noms, Paris Hilton Reacts “Not Sour”

Attention grabber extraordinaire Paris Hilton is looking out at new superstar Olivia Rodrigo and using the emoji everybody seems to be feeling: the heart eyes. That’s because THIS DRESS, as they say in the uppercase world of major excitement. It’s a curve-hugging shiny sensation, and it’s right for the moment too, because not only the AMAS but…

Olivia just nailed down not one, not two, but SEVEN Grammy nominations. It seems certain that Olivia’s album Sour is making people anything but — “Not Sour” is a popular reaction to the Grammy news.

Olivia is just 18 and her age appropriate hit called “Driver’s License” is leading the way. She’s up for Best New Artist, Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Pop Solo Performance, among others. Hey, for being just 18, she sure knows how to also look timeless. What a moment 2021 is for Olivia Rodrigo.

And Olivia also makes a good argument against there being too many awards shows. If there weren’t so many, she wouldn’t get to show us so many gorgeous looks.