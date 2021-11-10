Nina Dobrev Stuns In Leather Choker and Chain, “Jaw Dropped So Hard”

When not on a Hollywood movie set or selling wine with BFF DWTS dancer/judge Julianne Hough, actress Nina Dobrev is often modeling. When she shared the stunning photo below, she captioned it with a quote from Rihanna: “sticks and stones can break my bones but chains and whips excite me.”

Nina’s fans are going wild for the photo and the caption. One replied: “YOU JAW DROPPED SO HARD.”

When Nina shared the open white suit photo above (all photos are in the new issue of FLAUNT magazine), she captioned it: “11 hours after makeup and I woke up like this.”

P.S. Nina is rocking all Dior Beauty products, as featured in the video below.

Check out the trailer of Nina’s new Netflix romantic comedy movie, Love Hard.