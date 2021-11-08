NFL Legend Jerome “The Bus” Bettis Sips a Rose Lemonade On ‘The Neighborhood’

On The Neighborhood episode “Welcome to the Ex-Files,” Calvin (Cedric the Entertainer) is thrilled when he unexpectedly crosses paths with NFL legend Jerome “The Bus” Bettis, until he discovers the Hall of Fame football player shares a history with his wife Tina (Tichina Arnold).
Check out the scene below, when Dave (Max Greenfield) recognizes the Super Bowl Champion (Pittsburgh Steelers) and Notre Dame alum, who is sipping on a Rose Lemonade just like Dave and Calvin.
This isn’t The Bus’s first time playing himself on a popular sitcom. In 2006, he appeared on The Office episode “The Convention.” It’s the one where Michael (Steve Carell) and Dwight go to a convention in Philadelphia and run into Jim, his new boss… and The Bus.
The Neighborhood airs Mondays at 8 pm on CBS.