NFL Legend Jerome “The Bus” Bettis Sips a Rose Lemonade On ‘The Neighborhood’

On The Neighborhood episode “Welcome to the Ex-Files,” Calvin (Cedric the Entertainer) is thrilled when he unexpectedly crosses paths with NFL legend Jerome “The Bus” Bettis, until he discovers the Hall of Fame football player shares a history with his wife Tina (Tichina Arnold).

Photo above: The Neighborhood, l-r: Cedric the Entertainer, Tichina Arnold, Jerome Bettis (Monty Brinton/CBS)

Check out the scene below, when Dave (Max Greenfield) recognizes the Super Bowl Champion (Pittsburgh Steelers) and Notre Dame alum, who is sipping on a Rose Lemonade just like Dave and Calvin.

This isn’t The Bus’s first time playing himself on a popular sitcom. In 2006, he appeared on The Office episode “The Convention.” It’s the one where Michael (Steve Carell) and Dwight go to a convention in Philadelphia and run into Jim, his new boss… and The Bus.

The Neighborhood airs Mondays at 8 pm on CBS.