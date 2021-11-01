Miranda Kerr Stuns In Tiny Mini Dress, Black Velvet Leggings, “Obsessed With This Look!”

Australian supermodel Miranda Kerr dressed up like a 1950s flight attendant with her husband, Snap co-founder Evan Spiegel, who rocked a pilot costume for Halloween. Miranda captioned the photo “Ready for take off,” and her celebrity stylist Jessica Paster used the hashtag #ComeFlyWithMe.

Miranda also dressed up when posing with Frankenstein’s monster!

Miranda is also turning heads in the new issue of Harper’s Bazaar Greece magazine. Check out the stunning little white dress and black velvet leggings ensemble below. Celebrity stylist Rachel Zoe replied: “I’m so obsessed with this whole thing.” As another fan wrote: “Legggggggs!”

Miranda is on the cover, too!

“The Best of What’s New” is the theme of the magazine.