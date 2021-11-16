Minnie Driver Wows In Surf Swimsuit with Sweetheart Bust, “Crushing Waves and Hearts”

When not on a Hollywood movie set, British-American actress Minnie Driver (Good Will Hunting, Grosse Pointe Blank) enjoys the great outdoors. As seen in the stunning series of photos below. As one fan replied: “Sporty sexy sunny.” Be sure to swipe!

When the California swimsuit company Seea shared the photos, it described Minnie as a “surf babe extraordinaire” who is “Crushing waves and hearts!” That one-piece surf swimsuit she’s wearing is designed with a sweetheart bust, belt-like waist and keyhole back.

Minnie also swims for a good cause. In the photo below, she just finished swimming for Children with Cancer in the UK.

Get ready to see more of Minnie: she will appear next in the hulu series Roseline with Kaitlyn Dever (Roseline) and Isabel Merced who is playing Juliet, as in Shakespeare’s famously tragic love story Romeo and Juliet. Roseline dated Romeo right before he met Juliet!