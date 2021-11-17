Ming-Na Wen’s Makeup Artist Delivers Stunning Before and After, “Gorgeous”

Superstar Ming-Na Wen shared her weekday work look with her gram fans this week and, really, if only. If only everyone’s work week looked like this.

Ming-Na titled this one Monday mood, and most fans were feeling pretty much like this one, who wrote: “Omg if this is Monday how you gonna look on Friday?? 🔥” Weekly visions of Ming-Na were once a viewer’s privilege — and they miss the MARVEL’S AGENTS OF S.H.I.E.L.D. star!

Ming-Na also says the post is about “work, work, work,” promoting The Book of Boba Fett. (Trailer down below, BTW.) Anyway, after seeing Ming-Na’s Monday look, you just have to visit to Suzanna Melendez — AKA SuzannaQFace.

That’s who Ming-Na credits for makeup and a visit to the Suzannaqface gram shows there is more magic in store. Just swipe to see the kind of before and after transformation that can change not just a face but a mood and a mindset. Wow. And as the comments say: “gorgeous.” E

And speaking of Boba Fett…