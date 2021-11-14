Michelle Trachtenberg Rocks Black Plaid Jacket on Wheel of Fortune For Seinfeld Charity

Actress Michelle Trachtenberg is known for her roles on Gossip Girl (Georgina), Buffy the Vampire Slayer (Dawn Summers) and in movies including Inspector Gadget, 17 Again, and Harriet the Spy (Harriet), among others. The 36-year-old star is now playing herself and for a good cause on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune.

For the televised event, Michelle rocks a black and white window-pane plaid suit by the design label SMYTHE, which is known for its “perfectly fitted blazers.”

Michelle is playing for Good+, an organization which pairs goods with innovative services to dismantle multi-generational poverty for under-resourced families, and was founded by Jessica Seinfeld, wife of comedian Jerry Seinfeld. In photo below: Jess is on the left.

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune airs Sundays at 8 pm on ABC.