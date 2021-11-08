Michelle Pfeiffer Rocks Slim Corduroy Suit, Elle Fanning Says “Coolest!”

Actress Michelle Pfeiffer is known for her iconic roles in big Hollywood movies including Scarface, Dangerous Liaisons, The Fabulous Baker Boys, The Witches of Eastwick, Frankie and Johnny, Batman, and more recently Ant-Man and the Wasp, among others.

When not on a movie set or spending time with her husband, TV writer/producer David E. Kelley, or working on her fragrance line Henry Rose, the gorgeous and talented 63-year-old star is promoting her latest project. When she went on The Drew Barrymore Show, Michelle rocked a deep rust-colored corduroy suit that features a slim double-breasted silhouette by Saint Laurent. When actress Elle Fannings aw the photo, she replied: “Coolest!”

Get ready to see more of Michelle. While fans have to wait until July 2023 to see Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania in theaters, Michelle will appear next on the TV series The First Lady as Betty Ford. Elle Fanning’s sister Dakota Fanning plays her daughter Susan Ford.