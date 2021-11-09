Melissa Benoist Gets Misty-Eyed About ‘Supergirl’ Finale

The popular CW series Supergirl starring Melissa Benoist is coming to an end after its sixth season. In the epic series finale, “Kara,” several familiar faces from the past appear to help Supergirl stop her nemesis Lex (Jon Cryer) and Nyxly (Peta Sergeant) for good. But can she do it, and before Alex (Chyler Leigh) and Kelly (Azie Tesfai) walk down the aisle? Watch exciting sneak peek video below.

Days prior to the finale, Melissa shared the photo below and captioned it: “There are only a few episodes of Supergirl left! Thanks for letting me get all misty eyed about it.”

Below are more photos from that EW shoot.

The Supergirl series finale airs Tuesday, November 9 at 9 pm on CW.