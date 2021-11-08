Mary J Blige Flaunts Curves In Tight Unbuttoned Jumpsuit, “STUNNING!”

When not on stage or in the studio or on a TV set, singer/actress Mary J Blige turns up at red carpet events looking fierce and fine. The stunning 50-year-old entertainer surprised guests at the 100th anniversary of the iconic N°5 parfum event with a performance.

As usual, Mary knew the assignment and showed up in head-to-toe Chanel including that tight, unbuttoned jumpsuit which flaunts her queenly curves. Be sure to swipe the photos below to see the matching gigantic sleeveless coat she wore over the jumpsuit!

Get ready to see more of Mary: she’s looking fine (see below) while doing press interviews to promote this season of Power Book II: Ghost.

Watch Mary in the Power Book II: Ghost trailer below. The season premiere airs Sunday, November 21 on Starz.