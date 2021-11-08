Maren Morris Stuns In Curve-Hugging Backless Dress, Jennifer Nettles Says “Wowza!”

When not on stage or in the studio, country music star Maren Morris spends time with her husband Ryan Hurd, who just turned 35. As seen in the photos below, Maren wore a stunning curve-hugging maxi dress by Missoni to celebrate (and for her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live).

Maren’s fans and famous friends are going wild over that halter-top, backless dress. Country music star/actress Jennifer Nettles replied: “Wowza!”

Last time Maren was on Jimmy Kimmel Live, she sang a special birthday song for the famous talk show. Re-watch below!