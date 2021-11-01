Maggie Gyllenhaal Stuns In Cut-Out Dress with Dakota Johnson, “Look How Much Fun We’re Having”

When not acting, Hollywood movie star Maggie Gyllenhaal is behind the camera. The gorgeous and talented actress-turned-director is promoting her new film The Lost Daughter. At the London Film Festival, she wore a stunning twisted cut-out dress by Loewe with the female stars of the film Olivia Colman, Jessie Buckley, and Dakota Johnson. She captioned the photo below: “Look how much fun we’re having.”

The Lost Daughter is based on the novel by Elena Ferrante. Olivia Colman stars as a woman who, while on a beach vacation, becomes obsessed with a young mother (Dakota Johnson). Gyllenhaal wrote the screenplay. Ed Harris and Peter Sarsgaard also star.

The Lost Daughter will be released in select theaters on December 17 and will be available via Netflix on December 31. Watch the thrilling trailer below.